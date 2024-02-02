Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:22 AM PST on February 2, 2024

Aerial showing location of new Wilmington Waterfront Park – more information at LongBeachIze

  • Wilmington Waterfront Park Opens Tomorrow (LongBeachIze)
  • Metro Announces Lower 710 Corridor Plan (Long Beach Post)
  • Long Beach Maritime Bicycle Courier Shutters Business (LongBeachIze)
  • Locals Question Whittier Promenade Project Removing 108 Trees (Whittier Daily News)
  • 57-Unit South L.A. Affordable Housing Project Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Two People Killed In South L.A. Freeway Crash (KABC)
  • Urbanize Shares West Hollywood Plans For Short Elaborate San Vicente Project

