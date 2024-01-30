Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
This Week In Livable Streets
710 Freeway plan, Hollywood Boulevard, C Line construction extended to May, Transit Equity Day, and more
Die-In Rally Calls on Mayor Bass to End Record Traffic Deaths
336 people were killed in L.A. City traffic crashes in 2023 - the highest total in over 20 years. Safe streets advocates are urging the city to take Vision Zero seriously.
ActiveSGV Calls for L.A. County to Fund Eaton Wash Greenway
The 5-city 8-mile Eaton Wash bike/ped path would carry people from Pasadena to El Monte and connections beyond.