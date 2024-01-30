Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday's Headlines

January 30, 2024

Metro LAX Connector under construction. It’s not clear how an LAX people mover delay could impact Metro’s project. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

710 Freeway plan, Hollywood Boulevard, C Line construction extended to May, Transit Equity Day, and more

January 29, 2024
Vision Zero

Die-In Rally Calls on Mayor Bass to End Record Traffic Deaths

336 people were killed in L.A. City traffic crashes in 2023 - the highest total in over 20 years. Safe streets advocates are urging the city to take Vision Zero seriously.

January 29, 2024
SGV

ActiveSGV Calls for L.A. County to Fund Eaton Wash Greenway

The 5-city 8-mile Eaton Wash bike/ped path would carry people from Pasadena to El Monte and connections beyond.

January 26, 2024
