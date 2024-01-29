Skip to Content
This Week In Livable Streets

710 Freeway plan, Hollywood Boulevard, C Line construction extended to May, Transit Equity Day, and more

3:21 PM PST on January 29, 2024

Attend LADOT’s Hollywood Blvd. project virtual town hall next week

710 Freeway plan, Hollywood Boulevard, C Line construction extended to May, Transit Equity Day, and more.

  • Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source.
  • Thursday 2/1 - Metro is holding virtual and in-person meetings on its draft Long Beach to East Los Angeles Corridor Mobility Investment Plan, which replaced Metro plans to massively widen the lower 710 Freeway when that project was canceled due to decades of community resistance. The draft plan will be released Wednesday 1/31; public comments on it are due by Friday 3/1. Metro will host four in-person meetings: Thursday 2/1 6 p.m. in Commerce, Thursday 2/7 6 p.m. in Lynwood, Monday 2/12 6 p.m. in Long Beach, and Wednesday 2/21 6 p.m. in Compton. Metro will also host four virtual meetings: Thursday 2/1 at 12 noon, Saturday 2/3 at 10 a.m., Monday 2/5 at 6 p.m., and Tuesday 2/13 at 6 p.m. For full meeting details, and to preregister go to Metro webpage. Project information at Metro storymap.
  • Thursday 2/1 - L.A. City Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martinez and Nithya Raman and the city's Transportation Department (LADOT) will host a virtual town hall on proposed bike and pedestrian improvements on Hollywood Boulevard between Gower Street and Fountain Avenue. Details at LADOT flier and at SBLA guest postRegister online to attend.
  • Sunday 2/4 - This Sunday is Transit Equity Day, celebrated on Rosa Parks' birthday. Metro, Metrolink, and several other transit agencies are offering free rides. Metro is also promoting LIFE program sign-ups at a Transit Equity Day event at Metro headquarters on Thursday 2/1 from 8-11 a.m.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Vision Zero

Die-In Rally Calls on Mayor Bass to End Record Traffic Deaths

336 people were killed in L.A. City traffic crashes in 2023 - the highest total in over 20 years. Safe streets advocates are urging the city to take Vision Zero seriously.

January 29, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

January 29, 2024
SGV

ActiveSGV Calls for L.A. County to Fund Eaton Wash Greenway

The 5-city 8-mile Eaton Wash bike/ped path would carry people from Pasadena to El Monte and connections beyond.

January 26, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

January 26, 2024
