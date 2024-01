This Week In Livable Streets

- Metro is holding virtual and in-person meetings on its draft Long Beach to East Los Angeles Corridor Mobility Investment Plan, which replaced Metro plans to massively widen the lower 710 Freeway when that project was canceled due to decades of community resistance . The draft plan will be released; public comments on it are due by. Metro will host four in-person meetings:6 p.m. in Commerce,6 p.m. in Lynwood,6 p.m. in Long Beach, and6 p.m. in Compton. Metro will also host four virtual meetings:at 12 noon,at 10 a.m.,at 6 p.m., andat 6 p.m. For full meeting details, and to preregister go to Metro webpage . Project information at Metro storymap