This Week In Livable Streets

710 Freeway plan, Hollywood Boulevard, C Line construction extended to May, Transit Equity Day, and more.
- Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source.
- Thursday 2/1 - Metro is holding virtual and in-person meetings on its draft Long Beach to East Los Angeles Corridor Mobility Investment Plan, which replaced Metro plans to massively widen the lower 710 Freeway when that project was canceled due to decades of community resistance. The draft plan will be released Wednesday 1/31; public comments on it are due by Friday 3/1. Metro will host four in-person meetings: Thursday 2/1 6 p.m. in Commerce, Thursday 2/7 6 p.m. in Lynwood, Monday 2/12 6 p.m. in Long Beach, and Wednesday 2/21 6 p.m. in Compton. Metro will also host four virtual meetings: Thursday 2/1 at 12 noon, Saturday 2/3 at 10 a.m., Monday 2/5 at 6 p.m., and Tuesday 2/13 at 6 p.m. For full meeting details, and to preregister go to Metro webpage. Project information at Metro storymap.
- Thursday 2/1 - L.A. City Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martinez and Nithya Raman and the city's Transportation Department (LADOT) will host a virtual town hall on proposed bike and pedestrian improvements on Hollywood Boulevard between Gower Street and Fountain Avenue. Details at LADOT flier and at SBLA guest post. Register online to attend.
- Sunday 2/4 - This Sunday is Transit Equity Day, celebrated on Rosa Parks' birthday. Metro, Metrolink, and several other transit agencies are offering free rides. Metro is also promoting LIFE program sign-ups at a Transit Equity Day event at Metro headquarters on Thursday 2/1 from 8-11 a.m.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org