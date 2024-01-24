Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:06 AM PST on January 24, 2024

Brightline West map of planned Southern California High-Speed Rail

  • Brightline West L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail Secures $2.5B From Feds (Urbanize, Daily Bulletin, Downey Patriot)
  • L.A. Has High Per-Capita Rate Of Bike Commuter Deaths (Biking in L.A.)
  • CA Public EV Charging Systems Have Issues (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Charged In Deadly Anaheim Hit-and-Run Crashes (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian On 5 Freeway Near Santa Fe Springs (2UrbanGirls)
    • CHP Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Ped In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
  • 25-Unit Senior Affordable Housing Planned Near Hyde Park Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Has Power To Challenge Huge Westside Evictions (Capital & Main)
  • How Can Santa Monica End Pretextual Police Stops (SM Next)
  • Op-Ed: Gondola A Threat To Elysian Park (LAT)
  • L.A. City Budget: Eliminate Jobs Instead Of Filling Them (LAT)
  • 1903 Painting Speaks To Bicycling And Feminism (Hollywood Progressive)
  • LAT Lays Off More Than 100 Reporters (LAT Guild Twitter, LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Metrolink

Southern California Regional Rail is in Trouble. A New, Unified Regional Rail Agency is Needed to Save it

Not only is SoCal’s regional rail falling off a literal cliff, but it’s also facing a fiscal one

Adriana Rizzo
January 25, 2024
Open Streets

Los Angeles Loves “Open Streets” Events – So Why Would Metro Slash Funding?

If Metro wishes to make safe, fun, and ultimately transformative Open Streets events possible, the Board should commit to adequately funding this successful, beloved program

January 23, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Die-in protest, Metro board meeting, Burbank bus lanes, District 10 debate, and C Line construction

January 22, 2024
