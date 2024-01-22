This Week In Livable Streets

Die-in protest, Metro board meeting, Burbank bus lanes, the Police Commission goes to Watts, LADOT reporting on street racing, District 10 debate, police commission, C Line construction, and more.

Ongoing through Tuesday 1/30 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Details at through- Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Details at The Source

Monday 1/22 - Today, the Burbank Transportation Commission will discuss a proposed resolution recommending dedicated bus lanes and a push to rebuild the Olive Avenue Bridge - for the planned Metro North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. The meeting will take place Monday at 5 p.m. For meeting agenda and access information, see - Today, the Burbank Transportation Commission will discuss a proposed resolution recommending dedicated bus lanes and a push to rebuild the Olive Avenue Bridge - for the planned Metro North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. The meeting will take place Monday at 5 p.m. For meeting agenda and access information, see city website and Streets for All alert

Tuesday 1/23 - LADOT will update the Public Safety Committee on the issues surrounding and efforts to curb street racing and takeovers. As noted in a presentation to the Police Commission last year, minimal interventions like Botts' Dots don't really work. The item is first up on the - LADOT will update the Public Safety Committee on the issues surrounding and efforts to curb street racing and takeovers. As noted in a presentation to the Police Commission last year, minimal interventions like Botts' Dots don't really work. The item is first up on the agenda . The meeting gets underway at 3:30 p.m. at Van Nuys City Hall (14410 Sylvan Street). Listen in at (213) 621-CITY.

Tuesday 1/23 - The Police Commission has moved its regular Tuesday morning meeting to Tuesday evening - 6 p.m. - at the Watts Community Labor Action Committee (10950 S. Central Ave.). The change of venue gives the department the opportunity to update the community on pressing issues in the South Bureau while encouraging input from stakeholders regarding the search for a new Chief during the public comment period. The Commission's own discussion will be held in a closed session. Find the agenda and meeting details - The Police Commission has moved its regular Tuesday morning meeting to Tuesday evening - 6 p.m. - at the Watts Community Labor Action Committee (10950 S. Central Ave.). The change of venue gives the department the opportunity to update the community on pressing issues in the South Bureau while encouraging input from stakeholders regarding the search for a new Chief during the public comment period. The Commission's own discussion will be held in a closed session. Find the agenda and meeting details here

Tuesday 1/23 - Streets for All will host a virtual L.A. City Council District 10 Mobility Debate. CD10, currently represented by appointed City Councilmember Heather Hutt, includes Leimert Park, Crenshaw, Mid-City and Koreatown. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. Details at - Streets for All will host a virtual L.A. City Council District 10 Mobility Debate. CD10, currently represented by appointed City Councilmember Heather Hutt, includes Leimert Park, Crenshaw, Mid-City and Koreatown. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. Details at SFA event page

Thursday 1/25 - The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find full meeting schedule and agendas at - The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find full meeting schedule and agendas at Metro board meeting webpage . ActiveSGV is pushing the board to better open streets programs, details at their alert . Also on the agenda are MicroTransit fares , in-house policing plans, heavy rail vehicle (HRV) procurement, and much more.

Saturday 1/27 - Streets Are For Everyone and partners will host a die-in event protesting rising levels of traffic violence on L.A. streets. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on the L.A. City Hall steps at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. Participants are requested to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Details at - Streets Are For Everyone and partners will host a die-in event protesting rising levels of traffic violence on L.A. streets. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on the L.A. City Hall steps at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. Participants are requested to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Details at SAFE announcement

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org