Thursday’s Headlines

Alhambra Locals Get Another Month to Review City’s Bike/Ped Plan
The release of the final plan just a few days before it was set to be adopted riled some Alhambra residents, but city officials say the sooner it’s voted on, the sooner they can seek funding
Will this $750 Billion Plan Solve Southern California’s Traffic Woes?
The projects prioritized in southern California's Regional Transportation Plan would increase driving, rather than work towards meeting state and regional driving reduction goals.
L.A. City Repairing L.A. River Bike Path along Griffith Park
It shouldn't take sustained advocacy pressure (and injury lawsuits) from cyclists to get the city to keep its walk/bike paths in a state of good repair