Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:16 AM PST on January 11, 2024

Last night’s traffic violence: deadly car crash on First Street in Koreatown. Photo by Jamie Penn

  • 2023 L.A. City Traffic Deaths [330] Surpassed Murders [327] (NBC4)
    • Traffic Violence Die-In Protest Announced For Jan 27 (SAFE)
  • Metro Scales Back LinkUS Union Station Run-Through-Tracks Project (Urbanize)
  • Supervisors Support Palmdale Rail/Bus Manufacturing Center Proposal (AV Times)
  • Slow Progress On City Park Construction Under 6th Street Bridge (Urbanize)
  • Advocates Push For More Parks In Black Communities (Sentinel)
  • Feds Announce Electric Car Charging Infrastructure Grants (ABC, CA list)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Redondo Beach Car Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Strikes/Kills Pedestrian In Palmdale (AV Times)
    • GoFundMe Successful For Santa Clarita Car Crash Victim (SC Signal)
  • Governor Proposes Budget Cuts To Bike/Walk/Climate Programs (Biking in L.A.. LAist)
  • Daily News Opinion Calls Metro A Boondoggle Bigger Than High-Speed Rail
    • Neither Metro rail nor CA High-Speed Rail are boondoggles

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Alhambra Locals Get Another Month to Review City’s Bike/Ped Plan

The release of the final plan just a few days before it was set to be adopted riled some Alhambra residents, but city officials say the sooner it’s voted on, the sooner they can seek funding

January 11, 2024
SCAG

Will this $750 Billion Plan Solve Southern California’s Traffic Woes?

The projects prioritized in southern California's Regional Transportation Plan would increase driving, rather than work towards meeting state and regional driving reduction goals.

January 10, 2024
L.A. River Bike Path

L.A. City Repairing L.A. River Bike Path along Griffith Park

It shouldn't take sustained advocacy pressure (and injury lawsuits) from cyclists to get the city to keep its walk/bike paths in a state of good repair

January 10, 2024
See all posts