This Week in Livable Streets

Alhambra walk/bike plan, Glendale bike plan, Metro C Line construction, Malibu PCH emergency, Metro Micro, Ballona Path closure, the Boyle Heights Community Plan, and more.
- Ongoing through Tuesday 1/30 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Details at The Source.
- This week - Culver City announced that the Ballona Creek bike/walk path will see intermittent closures this week (today through Friday 1/12). Details at city webpage.
- Starting today Monday 1/8 - Culver City Bus is implementing minor service changes, including charging $1 fare on the formerly free Culver City Circulator.
- Continuing Monday 1/8, Wednesday 1/10, Thursday 1/11, and Friday 1/12 - Give Metro input on upping Metro Micro MicroTransit fares to $2.50 per ride. Interested folks can email or attend a meeting virtually or in person. Find details at SBLA coverage or Metro's The Source.
- Monday 1/8 - Tonight, at its 6 p.m. meeting, the Alhambra City Council will consider adopting its new Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Plan, as well as authorizing the city to pursue Metro funding for bike and pedestrian projects. Safe Streets for SGV advocates are asking for more time to review and provide input on the draft plan. They are also requesting the city reinvest the pot of $100 million for adding lanes on the Freemont Avenue 10 Freeway ramps, instead funding street safety. Details at meeting agenda, draft plan, and SGV Safe Streets alert and talking points. See also earlier SBLA coverage of the plan and editorial on Freemont ramp.
- Monday 1/8 - Tonight, at its 6:30 p.m. meeting, the Malibu City Council will consider extending its emergency declaration for Pacific Coast Highway. Streets Are For Everyone, under its Fix PCH campaign, is urging council approve the extension. Details at meeting agenda and SAFE tweet.
- Tuesday 1/9 - At its 6 p.m. meeting, the Glendale City Council will receive a project update on the city's Bicycle Transportation Plan. Details at meeting agenda. Get involved via Walk Bike Glendale.
- Wednesday 1/10 - Metro will host a 12 p.m. webinar with latest Westside Subway (D Line extensions) construction updates in Beverly Hills. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 1/11 - The L.A. City Planning Commission will take up two items of significance for the Eastside: the Boyle Heights Community Plan update and construction of USC's Discovery and Translation Hub - a seven-story multi-discipline research facility on the westerly portion of the Health Sciences Campus. Presentations are available here. Find the agenda here. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Attend in person in Room 340 at City Hall, via Zoom or by phone: (213) 621-2489.
- Next week, Tuesday 1/16 - Metro will host a 5 p.m. webinar with the latest Rail-to-Rail walk/bike path project construction updates. Details at Metro meeting page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org