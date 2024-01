This Week in Livable Streets

- Tonight, at its 6 p.m. meeting, the Alhambra City Council will consider adopting its new Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Plan, as well as authorizing the city to pursue Metro funding for bike and pedestrian projects. Safe Streets for SGV advocates are asking for more time to review and provide input on the draft plan. They are also requesting the city reinvest the pot of $100 million for adding lanes on the Freemont Avenue 10 Freeway ramps, instead funding street safety. Details at meeting agenda draft plan , and SGV Safe Streets alert and talking points . See also earlier SBLA coverage of the plan and editorial on Freemont ramp