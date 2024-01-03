Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:39 AM PST on January 3, 2024

Still from Metro Eagle Rock BRT video – showing the proposed Colorado Boulevard “One Travel Lane” option

  • Judge Rules Against Eagle Rock NIMBYs In Lawsuit Against Metro BRT (Eastsider)
  • 35-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed For Highland Park Site (Urbanize)
  • LASD and CHP Step Up Speeding Enforcement On PCH (Malibu Times)
  • In Camarillo, Amtrak Train Strikes Car Killing Driver (LAT)
  • Carnage: Third Family Member Dead From South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash (Daily News, KTLA)
    • Video Of Deadly New Year's Day Crash In Glendale (KTLA, KABC)
  • Ten Projects To Watch In 2024 (Urbanize)

