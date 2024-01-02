This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Micro, Metro Public Safety Committee, Metro monorail presentation, and more.

Ongoing through Tuesday 1/30 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Details at The Source

Wednesday 1/3 - Give Metro input on upping Metro Micro MicroTransit fares to $2.50 per ride. Interested folks can email or attend a meeting virtually or in person. Find details at SBLA coverage or Metro's The Source

Thursday 1/4 - The Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council will host a presentation by Metro's public-private-partnership team proposing a freeway monorail (an awful non-starter of a proposal) for the Sepulveda Transit project connecting the Westside to the Valley. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks Library at 14245 Moorpark Street.

Thursday 1/4 - Metro will host a regular meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) from 6-8 p.m. at Metro headquarters, at 1 Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda

