Thursday’s Headlines

Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

9:57 AM PST on December 28, 2023

Meet Metro Micro ad on subway – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Streetsblog L.A. will publish lightly today, then off for the new year's holiday, resuming publication on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Metro

2023 Was the Year of Metro Freeway Widening

Metro quietly finished work on two 5 Freeway widening mega-projects, and started work on widening the 57/60, 91, and 605 - while continuing work on numerous widenings under construction - plus planning future mega-widenings

December 27, 2023
Wednesday’s Headlines

December 27, 2023
Metro

Metro Touts Full Year of Transit Ridership Growth

Metro ridership numbers grew steadily throughout 2023, and appear very likely return to more than a million weekday daily riders by early 2024

December 21, 2023
