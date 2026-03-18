Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Kidnaps Parents In Front Of Children (L.A. Taco)
- Climate Crisis: Record Head (LAist, LAT, Pasadena Now, KCAL, Spectrum1)
- Nimesh in L.A. YouTube on L.A. Transit Problems, Including TOD and Fare Collection
- WeHo Pushing For North K Line Route Approval (WeHo Times)
- Metro Experiencing Some Kind of Cyber Attack, Meeting Broadcasts Today Disrupted (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- New Metro Security Website (Pasadena Now)
- Feds Slow To Approve World Cup Security Funds (LAist)
- So Cal Gas Prices Rising (KABC)
- L.A. City Speed Camera Plan To Make Westside Safer (Yo Venice)
- County Approves $78M For Parks Programs (LAist)
- San Gabriel River Bike Path Is Amazing (Reddit)
- WeHo Upgrading Fountain Avenue Traffic Lights (WeHo Times)
- City Vid Recaps Chandler Center-Running-Bike-Lanes Groundbreaking (L.A. This Week)
- SBLA Vid Previews Long Beach Series (@SBLA TikTok)
- State To Retest Contaminated/Cleaned Exide Sites (Public Press)
- Carnage: 4 Injuried In 5-Car Covina Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA, KCAL)
- OC Transpo Services Can't Keep Up With Aging Population (Voice of OC)
- Garden Grove Launches Disneyland Shuttle (KTLA)
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