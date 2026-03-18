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Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, record heat, WeHo, Metro, World Cup, gas prices, speed cameras, San Gabriel River path, Long Beach, car-nage and more

9:46 AM PDT on March 18, 2026

Sixth Street in Long Beach – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

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