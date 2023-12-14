There’s No Time Like the Present to Make a Donation to Help Streetsblog L.A.

I’m pretty proud of the work that’s produced regularly at Streetsblog Los Angeles. You might think that as the first editor, an ongoing contributor, and the head of the nonprofit that publishes Streetsblog: of course I’m going to say that. But it’s true, and to prove that I can also proudly say I’m also a donor.

Given the time of the year, you can probably guess what comes next… a reminder that we are in the middle of our end of the year fundraising drive. If you appreciate our work and haven’t made a donation in the past year please consider doing so now.

Just a brief look at the stories we published over the last week demonstrate why Streetsblog deserves your support.

Last week, Joe Linton wrote one of his patented long-form explanations of transportation policy with “Caltrans and Metro Using “Auxiliary Lane” Freeway Widening Loophole for Non-Aux Lane Projects.” Beyond just using harmful loopholes legally, Metro and Caltrans deceptively bypass environmental regulations in order to keep on widening freeways, Linton argues.

Last Friday, Foothill Transit celebrated its 35th anniversary with a party in the parking lot of its West Covina headquarters. Linton published a write-up of the party on Friday evening and he and Chris Greenspon put up a podcast with speakers and dignitaries from the event on Monday.

On Monday, Sahra Sulaiman published, “No City for Old Men: L.A. Police Commission finds lung-collapsing blow to chest of unarmed Black 60-year-old ‘in policy.’” In this piece, Sulaiman breaks down video of the assault against Earl Roots and ponders why Officer Brian Kolke only received a comment card on his personnel file

as discipline even though he failed to voluntarily report the use of force and prolonged Earl Roots' agony for several hours.

Also on Monday, Streetsblog hosted a guest piece where Graham Rossmore recaps his research at UCLA. “Sunny Side Up: L.A. Al Fresco Dines In Success with a Whopping $12 Million Surge in Sales and a Side of Smiles for Angelenos” outlined how L.A.'s Al Fresco outdoor dining program is an unsung hero of the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing a lifeline to restaurants and bars.

On Tuesday, Linton visited the site of future bike improvements in Little Tokyo, El Monte, and Vincent. More than any other reporter in Los Angeles, Linton explores by bike and consistently reports on how Southern California transportation facilities are conducive - or mostly not conducive - to safe cycling.

If you feel as I do that Streetsblog is worthy of a contribution at the end of the year, don’t delay. Head over to our donation portal to start making your tax-deducible donation today.