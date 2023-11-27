This Week In Livable Streets

Join Streetsblog L.A. at our 15th birthday celebration, this Thursday November 30, from 5-7 p.m. at First Draft at 1230 South Olive Street in Downtown Los Angeles. It's a FREE event - RSVP now! No donation required - but if you appreciate the work we've done for a decade and a half, and you want to keep it coming, please help us out.
Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
Tuesday 11/28 and Wednesday 11/29 - The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) and Metro will host two meetings as they wrap up their San Gabriel Valley Transit Study. Learn more about the seven recommended alternatives this week. Tuesday's meeting will be in-person from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hacienda Heights Community & Recreation Center at 1234 Valencia Avenue in Hacienda Heights. Wednesday's virtual meeting will go from noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday 11/29 - Streets for All will host a virtual L.A. City Council District 2 Mobility Debate from 5:30-7 p.m. CD2 is an open seat, with the top vote-getter replacing the term-limited Paul Krekorian. Geographically the district includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, Valley Glen, Valley Village, Van Nuys and Toluca Lake. Details at SFA event page.
Wednesday 11/29 - Metro is hosting a virtual construction update for its North County 5 Freeway widening project. Details at Metro event page.
Thursday 11/30 and Saturday 12/2 - Metro is hosting two community meetings regarding the proposed Dodgers Stadium aerial gondola project, which will release its draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) very soon. Thursday's virtual meeting is from 5-6 p.m. Saturday's meeting will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Metro headquarters, One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A.
Saturday 12/2 - The city of Santa Monica will celebrate a ribbon-cutting for its new 17th Street curb-protected bike lanes, one the best bikeway projects in Southern California. The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. and goes until noon at the 17th Street/SMC Metro E Line parking lot at 1610 Colorado Avenue. The family-friendly festivities feature live music, performances, workshops, and much more. Event details at SM City webpage.
Sunday 12/3 - CicLAvia returns to the streets of South L.A., featuring a six-mile route mainly along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The free fun family-friendly open streets festival closes streets to cars, opening them for bicycling, walking, jogging, skating, and more. Streets will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The route is easy to access via the Metro A Line (San Pedro Street or Washington Boulevard stations), K Line (MLK or Leimert Park stations), and E Line (Crenshaw, Western, Vermont, and Expo Park stations are each an easy flat half-mile from the route). Details at CicLAvia event webpage.
StreetsLA is building a new 60-foot-diameter traffic circle at the intersection of Parthenia Place and Columbus Avenue in the central San Fernando Valley community of North Hills. The project includes a short bikeway.