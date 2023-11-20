Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:29 AM PST on November 20, 2023

Closed no longer: the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights last Saturday. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • 10 Freeway Closure: A Week After Fire, Repaired Freeway Reopened (LAT, LAist, Daily News,
    • Crews Still Working On Permanent 10 Repairs (KTLA)
    • Why Don't Non-Car Infrastructure Projects Get Same Urgency? (LAT)
    • Mayor Announces Grants For Businesses Impacted (LAist)
    • Authorities Release Photo Of Person Of Interest In 10 Arson (LAT)
  • World Day Of Traffic Victim Remembrance Commemorated (Biking in L.A., KTLA)
  • Fewer Parking Spaces For A Healthier Climate (LAist)
  • L.A. Sheriff Critical Of Metro In-Housing Policing Proposal (SGV Tribune)
  • Burbank Airport Drops Lawsuit Against CA High-Speed Rail (KTLA)
  • Electric Vehicle Chargers Slow In Coming To Underserved Areas (LAT)
  • Carnage: Westlake Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two People (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into WeHo Pet Hospital (WeHo Times)
  • 7-Story 157-Unit Affordable Housing Planned In South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story Mixed-Use Planned Near NoHo Station (Urbanize)
  • Lucas Museum Building Taking Shape (Urbanize)
  • South Pasadena Hosts Transit Info Session For Seniors (So Pasadenan)
  • Robo-Car Company Cruise CEO Resigns (LAT)
  • Architects Create Imaginative Skinny Home On Difficult Silver Lake Lot (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro Highway Program

Friday News Bits: BikeLA, Metro Freeway Expansion, and More

Metro transit ridership continues to grow, closing in on pre-pandemic levels. A Metro committee approved $207M for two freeway expansion projects. And BikeLA is downsizing.

November 18, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

November 17, 2023
Learn more about the changes to Foothill Transit
Learn More
10 Freeway closure

How the 10 Freeway Closure is Impacting Transit Riders

As the 10 Freeway closure clogs central L.A. surface streets, Metro and L.A. City claim they are making trains go faster. Agencies haven't shared their data, but on the ground results don't seem to validate claims of significant gains.

November 17, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

November 16, 2023
See all posts