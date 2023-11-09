Thursday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Thursday Round-Up: L.A. Speed Camera Pilot, Metro Sepulveda Rail, and Crash Not Accident
More reasons to ridicule proposed Metro Sepulveda monorail. L.A. will officially use "crash" or "collision" instead of "accident." And L.A. starts laying the groundwork for a speed camera pilot.
LAPD Admits Man Who Slept Thru 3-Hour Bus “Standoff” Was Carrying BB Gun Only after Hero Robot Dog Story Makes Rounds
LAPD lauded its controversial $280,000 robot dog for the role it played in resolving the standoff yesterday, but when questioned for specifics about how the standoff had unfolded, what the robot dog had actually done, and why it had not been deployed for three hours, the department declined to answer
Eyes on the Street: La Puente Builds Bulb-Outs
The curb extensions are in and around the city’s Old Town district.