Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:10 AM PST on November 9, 2023

Robert George ghost bike vigil tonight on Fountain Avenue in East Hollywood. Image via SAFE Instagram

  • Robert George Ghost Bike Installation Tonight On Fountain (Biking in L.A.)
  • Why Killer Drivers Rarely Get Charged For Murder (LAT)
  • City Council Postpones Vote On Rent Freeze Item (LAist)
  • Tonight 6 p.m. Montebello Hosts Bike Plan Community Meeting (Montebello Instagram)
  • Carnage: Driver In Fatal Saugus Crash Had Open Container (SC Signal)
    • Driver Injured In Ladera Heights Solo Crash (2UrbanGirls)
    • In Apparent Hate Crime, Driver Rams Car Into Tarzana Synagogue Gate (KTLA)
  • New Coastal Bikeway Opens In Carpinteria (KEYT)
  • Proposed DTLA Infrastructure Finance District Could Support Transit (Urbanize)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow in commemoration of Veterans Day, returning Monday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

