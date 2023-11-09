Thursday’s Headlines

LAPD Admits Man Who Slept Thru 3-Hour Bus “Standoff” Was Carrying BB Gun Only after Hero Robot Dog Story Makes Rounds

LAPD lauded its controversial $280,000 robot dog for the role it played in resolving the standoff yesterday, but when questioned for specifics about how the standoff had unfolded, what the robot dog had actually done, and why it had not been deployed for three hours, the department declined to answer