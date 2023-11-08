Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV

Eyes on the Street: La Puente Builds Bulb-Outs

The curb extensions are in and around the city’s Old Town district.

9:21 AM PST on November 8, 2023

A set of bulb outs on Workman St and 1st St in Old Town La Puente. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

A series of bulb-outs have been constructed recently in historic Old Town La Puente. For those unfamiliar, let's start with a little scene setting before we get to the bulb-outs. 

The generalized Old Town La Puente area, not strictly limited to the historic downtown district, but also including it's immediately surrounding neighborhoods.

Old Town is home to an interesting, albeit understated mix of buildings. Of course, there’s La Puente’s City Hall, and branches of several Los Angeles County agencies (Library, Health, and Public Works). It’s also where the popular Friday night farmer’s market La Puente Live is held, as well as the Christmas Parade and Dia de los Muertos car show.

La Puente City Hall. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

There are a few tasty hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and an inordinate number of storefronts which are rarely open. 

A stretch of businesses along Main Street in Old Town La Puente. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The center of Old Town is Main Street. It's used regularly as a film shoot location for its iconic mid-century exteriors. There’s plenty of unreinforced masonry and some gorgeous lampposts. The architecture at City Hall is definitely the star here, especially since the Star Theatre was torn down to build condos. 

Casa de Sanchez, one of three adjacent rental halls on Old Valley Blvd in Old Town La Puente. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

A bulb-out, also called a curb extension, is a street design feature that makes pedestrians safer by visually and physically narrowing a street. The narrower street means a shorter distance for pedestrians to cross, so less time pedestrians are exposed to dangerous car traffic.

On the immediate periphery of Old Town are several schools: Workman Elementary, Sparks Elementary, Sparks Middle School, and La Puente High School. All of them should benefit from these new curb extensions (as well as one slightly older one). The bulb-outs are each photographed below.

Possibly the most impactful curb extensions built so far, the intersection of Main St. and Bluebonnet St. is crossed often by pedestrians of all ages, and a major site for 'California Stops.' Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
Also very heavily crossed is the intersection of Main St. and Fifth St., adjacent to the most popular shop in Old Town, 7-Eleven. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
Closer to La Puente High School is the intersection of Workman St. and 1st St. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
The bulb-out on Hacienda Blvd. is slightly older than the rest (from La Puente Park's rebuild earlier this year) but still worth mentioning, as it abuts the back end of La Puente High School. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
The curb extensions along the wide and sometimes desolate Unruh Ave. are a welcome addition for students of Sparks Elementary and Middle Schools. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
Lastly, a curb extension being installed on Central Avenue needs a bit more work, but could be helpful here as plenty drivers speed through it, fresh off of Valley Blvd. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon@

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

November 8, 2023
Metro

Metro to Restore and Increase Light Rail Service on December 10

Metro A and E Line light rail peak hour frequency will increase to every 8 minutes from every 10 minutes. Plus, Metro is adding more midday, weekend, and late night trains on its A, C, E, and K Lines.

November 7, 2023
Santa Monica

Tragedy at 19th and Idaho, and Street Safety Decisions

After a Santa Monica driver recently killed a cyclist at a four-way two-stop intersection, Juan Matute looks at how to make these intersections safer, including via mini-roundabouts and intersection daylighting

November 6, 2023
See all posts