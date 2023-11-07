Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Tragedy at 19th and Idaho, and Street Safety Decisions
After a Santa Monica driver recently killed a cyclist at a four-way two-stop intersection, Juan Matute looks at how to make these intersections safer, including via mini-roundabouts and intersection daylighting
SGV Connect 120: Basking in the Afterglow of Arroyo Fest
Tens of thousands of cyclists, runners, walkers, skaters and more took to 110 Freeway last weekend. Hear Streetsblog's team speak about their experiences, and speculate on what Arroyo Fest means for the future.