Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PST on November 7, 2023

Metro will restore light rail (A,C,E, and K Lines) service on December 10

  • Metro To Restore/Increase Light Rail Service In December (@numble)
  • New Metrolink/Amtrak Program Allows Reciprocity On Ventura Line (KTLA)
  • In Northridge, Metrolink Train Strikes and Kills Pedestrian (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)
  • In South Pasadena, A Line Train Clips Pedestrian, Injuring Leg (South Pasadenan)
  • Carnage: Biking in L.A. Previews Upcoming Ghost Bike Ceremonies
    • Santa Clarita DUI-Probation Driver Faces Murder Charges For Deadly Crash (SC Signal)
    • Video Of Woman Run Over In San Pedro Parking Lot Dispute (KTLA)
    • Driver Arrested For Intentionally Repeatedly Ramming Boyfriend's Car In Chino Hills (KTLA)
    • Video: Driver Crashes Into Tujunga Wash Channel By Valley College (Jake Asner YouTube)
  • Long Beach Considers New Limits On Street Vendors (LB Post)
  • West Hollywood Residents Sound Off About Bike Lanes (WeHoVille)

