The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

1:32 PM PDT on October 16, 2023

Arroyo Fest – bike/walk/run/skate the 110 Freeway on Sunday October 29

Metro meetings, L.A. City bus shelter program, Metro C Line, and more.

  • Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
  • Wednesday 10/18 and Thursday 10/19 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. See agendas and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage.
  • Thursday 10/19 - The city of L.A. Department of Public Works Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) has one remaining in-person meeting about its citywide Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) which funds and installs bus shelters. Details at StreetsLA STAP webpage. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Council District 8 Constituent Services Center at 8475 Vermont Avenue in South L.A. Take a survey on bus stop design here.
  • Thursday 10/19 - Metro budget theater resumes with a 6 p.m. telephone town hall meeting. Details at Metro.
  • Next Week: Walk, Bike, Run, Skate on the 110 Freeway at 626 Golden Streets Arroyo Fest on Sunday 10/29. Discover eight things you probably didn't know about Arroyo Fest 2023.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

CicLAvia

Heart of L.A. CicLAvia 2023 – Open Thread

The 7.8-mile car-free route opened streets in the L.A. City communities of Boyle Heights, and many parts of Downtown: Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Broadway, and South Park

October 16, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 16, 2023
Open Streets

Eight Things You Didn’t Know About Arroyo Fest

Arroyo Fest 2023 will take place Sunday October 29 starting at 7 a.m.

October 12, 2023
