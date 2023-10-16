This Week In Livable Streets

Metro meetings, L.A. City bus shelter program, Metro C Line, and more.
- Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
- Wednesday 10/18 and Thursday 10/19 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. See agendas and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage.
- Thursday 10/19 - The city of L.A. Department of Public Works Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) has one remaining in-person meeting about its citywide Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) which funds and installs bus shelters. Details at StreetsLA STAP webpage. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Council District 8 Constituent Services Center at 8475 Vermont Avenue in South L.A. Take a survey on bus stop design here.
- Thursday 10/19 - Metro budget theater resumes with a 6 p.m. telephone town hall meeting. Details at Metro.
- Next Week: Walk, Bike, Run, Skate on the 110 Freeway at 626 Golden Streets Arroyo Fest on Sunday 10/29. Discover eight things you probably didn't know about Arroyo Fest 2023.
