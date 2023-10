This Week In Livable Streets

- The city of L.A. Department of Public Works Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) has one remaining in-person meeting about its citywide Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) which funds and installs bus shelters. Details at StreetsLA STAP webpage . The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Council District 8 Constituent Services Center at 8475 Vermont Avenue in South L.A. Take a survey on bus stop design here