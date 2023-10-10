This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., L.A. City bus shelter program, Metro C Line, and more.

Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source

Tuesday 10/10 and Thursday 10/19 - Tonight and next week, the city of L.A. Department of Public Works Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) will host two in-person meetings about the its citywide Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) which funds and installs bus shelters. Details at and- Tonight and next week, the city of L.A. Department of Public Works Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) will host two in-person meetings about the its citywide Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) which funds and installs bus shelters. Details at StreetsLA STAP webpage . Two remaining STAP meetings will take place: Tuesday 10/10 from 6-8 p.m. at the North Hollywood Recreation Center at 11430 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood Thursday 10/19 from 6-8 p.m. at Council District 8 Constituent Services Center at 8475 Vermont Avenue in South L.A.

Saturday 10/14 - Los Angeles Walks is rescheduling its - Los Angeles Walks is rescheduling its Sidewalk Soiree - keep an eye out for the new date in early 2024.

Sunday 10/15 - CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. with a 7.8 mile central route through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Little Tokyo and, for the first time, Downtown's South Park. The free family-friendly open streets festival closes streets to cars, opening them for bicycling, walking, skating, and much more. Start anywhere on the route, bike or walk or move or dine or shop or hang out as much or as little as you like - from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route is very easy to access via numerous Metro A, B, D, and E Line Stations - as well as Metrolink and Amtrak access via Union Station. Details at - CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. with a 7.8 mile central route through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Little Tokyo and, for the first time, Downtown's South Park. The free family-friendly open streets festival closes streets to cars, opening them for bicycling, walking, skating, and much more. Start anywhere on the route, bike or walk or move or dine or shop or hang out as much or as little as you like - from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route is very easy to access via numerous Metro A, B, D, and E Line Stations - as well as Metrolink and Amtrak access via Union Station. Details at CicLAvia event page

two weeks away: Walk, Bike, Run, Skate on the 110 Freeway at 626 Golden Streets ArroyoFest on Sunday 10/29

