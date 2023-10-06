Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:09 AM PDT on October 6, 2023

Metrolink is offering a new student free pass program. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metrolink Launching Free Student Pass Program
  • Industrial Vernon's Tiny Population Could Triple With Rezoning (KCRW)
  • County Takes Step Toward Ending Oil Drilling At Inglewood Site (LAist)
  • Pasadena Mayor Supports Walk To School Day (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Bicyclist (Biking in L.A.)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Sunland (CV Weekly)
  • 104-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Under Construction In Westlake (Urbanize)
  • Another Heat Wave Hits L.A. County (LAT, SC Signal, Pasadena Now)
  • California Is Shortchanging Green Transportation (NRDC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streets for All

How to Support the Ambitious ‘Marina Central Park’ Freeway Removal Study

Marina Central Park would remove the three-mile-long, six-plus lane Marina Freeway (SR-90) and replace it with new housing, parks, bus rapid transit, and bikeways

October 6, 2023
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 118: ArroyoFest

Coming soon - Sunday October 29 2023 - ArroyoFest will take place on a portion of the 110 Freeway closed to cars - from South Pasadena to Lincoln Height/Cypress Park

October 5, 2023
Caltrans

Caltrans Announces $300 Million “Super 605” Freeway Enhancement Project

The Super 605 project does not appear to expand or widen the freeway itself, but focuses on maintaining/rehabilitating the existing roadway.

October 4, 2023
See all posts