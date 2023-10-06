Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
How to Support the Ambitious ‘Marina Central Park’ Freeway Removal Study
Marina Central Park would remove the three-mile-long, six-plus lane Marina Freeway (SR-90) and replace it with new housing, parks, bus rapid transit, and bikeways
SGV Connect 118: ArroyoFest
Coming soon - Sunday October 29 2023 - ArroyoFest will take place on a portion of the 110 Freeway closed to cars - from South Pasadena to Lincoln Height/Cypress Park
Caltrans Announces $300 Million “Super 605” Freeway Enhancement Project
The Super 605 project does not appear to expand or widen the freeway itself, but focuses on maintaining/rehabilitating the existing roadway.