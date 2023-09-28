Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:37 AM PDT on September 28, 2023

L.A. gas prices yesterday. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Rising So Cal Gas Price Jumps 13 Cents Overnight (KTLA)
  • LAT Editorial: Bus Shelters Are Crucial
  • Metro Previews Today's Monthly Board Meeting (The Source)
  • L.A. Council Approves $30M Bus Shelter Program (Daily News)
  • "One Car Challenge" Has Metro Paying Santa Monica Resident To Not Drive (The Source)
  • L.A. Parking Tickets Down, Not Everywhere (KTLA)
  • Torrance Councilmember Kaji: Metro Wreaks Havoc On Rail Cities (Rafu Shimpo)
  • Carnage: Lancaster Driver Killed In Car Crash (AV Times)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Hospitalizes Riverside Bicyclist (KTLA)
    • Fatal Crash Renews Calls For Fixes At Redondo Beach Intersection (Daily Breeze)
  • 8-Story 265-Unit Residential Project Underway Near Crenshaw C Line Station (Urbanize)
  • CicLAvia Announces October 15 Heart of L.A. Route (NBC)

