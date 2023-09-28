Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Eyes on the Station: Metro Fortified Turnstiles at MacArthur Park Station
Metro fortified turnstile entrances at MacArthur Park in order to curb fare-evading riders; sometimes this has adverse impacts on fare-paying riders
SGV Connect 117: Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Artist Steve Farley
SGV Connect podcast interviews Alhambra City Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Pomona Gold Line Station Artist Steve Farley
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, Green Line maintenance, Metro public safety, and more