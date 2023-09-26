This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, Green Line maintenance, Metro public safety, and more.
- Ongoing through December - Metro extended its C (Green) Line overhead wire maintenance construction service alert through December. This means riders will experience delays west of LAX where the line will operate on a single track. Details at The Source.
- Tuesday 9/26 - Tonight, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass will host a 7 p.m. Telephone Town Hall discussing issues affecting Los Angeles, such as homelessness and public safety, and answer questions from constituents. Angelenos and members of the press can sign up by 4 p.m today.
- Tuesday 9/26 - Metro will host the last in a series of community meetings on the future Metro K Line Northern Extension light rail project. Tonight's meeting is in person from 5-7 p.m. at West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center, Doheny Room, at 8750 El Tovar Place in West Hollywood
- Continuing Wednesday 9/27 - Streets for All and its partners will host a series of community engagement meetings regarding their Finish the Creek study to extend the Ballona Creek walk/bike path:
- Wednesday 9/27 at 6 p.m. at Council District 10’s District Office (5213 W. Pico Boulevard in Mid-City) with L.A. City Councilmember Heather Hutt
- Saturday 10/7 at 11am via Zoom with Councilmember Hutt
- Wednesday 9/27 - Metro will host a Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) Listening Session from 6-7:30 p.m. at the LA Metro Union Station Ticket Concourse, at 800 N. Alameda Street in downtown L.A.. Metro's PSAC invites you to share your input on key safety initiatives in development such as the Transit Community Department and Station Interventions. Attend in person or via Zoom. Meeting details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 9/28 - The full Metro board will meet to vote on various items. A few big items on this month's agenda are: funds for 91 Freeway widening, the South Bay C Line extension (see SBLA recap or SFA alert), and $14 million for Metro Micro MicroTransit. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org