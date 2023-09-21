Input Meetings Starting This Weekend for Ballona Creek “Finish the Creek” Extension Study

Interested in extending the Ballona Creek bike path further through Culver City, into Mid-City? And someday connecting to new paths along tributaries, Centinela and Sepulveda Creeks? Make plans to attend one of a series of four community input meetings, starting this Sunday. Also give input via an online survey.

Streets for All is working with partners - SWA, L.A. City, Culver City, Baldwin Hills and Urban Watersheds Conservancy, and County Supervisor Holly Mitchell on a "Finish the Creek" study to extend the Ballona Creek path upstream. Learn more and give you take on the project at these meetings:

Sunday 9/24 at 3 p.m. at Genesee Park (2330 S. Fairfax Avenue in Mid-City) with the Mid City Neighborhood Council

Monday 9/24 at 7 p.m. at Culver City Senior Center (4095 Overland Avenue) with Culver City

Wednesday 9/27 at 6 p.m. at CD10’s District Office (5213 West Pico Boulevard in Mid-City) with L.A. Councilmember Heather Hutt

Saturday 10/7 at 11am via Zoom with Councilmember Hutt

Find additional meeting and study details at Finish the Creek website.

Rendering of future Ballona Creek walk/bike path. All images via Streets for All and SWA