Bike Walk Paths

Input Meetings Starting This Weekend for Ballona Creek “Finish the Creek” Extension Study

Learn more and give your ideas for extending the Ballona Creek bike/walk path upstream through Culver City and into Mid-City Los Angeles

4:53 PM PDT on September 21, 2023

Future Ballona Creek path extension rendering. All images via Streets for All and SWA

Interested in extending the Ballona Creek bike path further through Culver City, into Mid-City? And someday connecting to new paths along tributaries, Centinela and Sepulveda Creeks? Make plans to attend one of a series of four community input meetings, starting this Sunday. Also give input via an online survey.

Streets for All is working with partners - SWA, L.A. City, Culver City, Baldwin Hills and Urban Watersheds Conservancy, and County Supervisor Holly Mitchell on a "Finish the Creek" study to extend the Ballona Creek path upstream. Learn more and give you take on the project at these meetings:

  • Sunday 9/24 at 3 p.m. at Genesee Park (2330 S. Fairfax Avenue in Mid-City) with the Mid City Neighborhood Council
  • Monday 9/24 at 7 p.m. at Culver City Senior Center (4095 Overland Avenue) with Culver City
  • Wednesday 9/27 at 6 p.m. at CD10’s District Office (5213 West Pico Boulevard in Mid-City) with L.A. Councilmember Heather Hutt
  • Saturday 10/7 at 11am via Zoom with Councilmember Hutt

Find additional meeting and study details at Finish the Creek website.

Rendering of future Ballona Creek walk/bike path. All images via Streets for All and SWA
Rendering of future Ballona Creek path along Cologne Avenue

