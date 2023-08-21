Eyes on the Construction: Alameda Esplanade Partially Open

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Remember all those first/last mile bike/walk improvements that were supposed to be part of the Metro Regional Connector subway opening but weren't? Metro's Alameda Esplanade - a project that wasn't canceled but just scaled back and delayed - is now half-open. It is still under construction, and expected to be finished this month.

In Metro's 2014 federal grant, the Alameda Esplanade was to be a ~1500-foot long bike/walk facility along Alameda Street from First Street (Little Tokyo Station) to Commercial Street (just south of the 101 Freeway, a block below Union Station). Metro scaled the project back to ~500 feet between First and Temple Streets. (This esplanade was due to connect to a similar one in front of Union Station, but Metro scaled that project back, then canceled a state grant, effectively postponing it indefinitely.)

Rendering of the planned esplanade along the east side of Alameda Street - via Metro

Current state of Alameda Esplanade not yet looking like its profile picture (author's daughter included in photo)

Metro recently opened the walk portion of the esplanade facility between First and Temple. Rain garden tree planters appear mostly competed. The bike path and two lines of trees should follow soon.

Alameda Esplanade rain garden tree planters under construction