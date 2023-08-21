Skip to Content
Eyes on the Construction: Alameda Esplanade Partially Open

This month, Metro anticipates finishing construction on the 500-foot long tree-lined bike/walk facility connecting to the new Little Tokyo subway station

1:01 PM PDT on August 21, 2023

The walkway portion of Metro’s Alameda Esplanade is now open. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Remember all those first/last mile bike/walk improvements that were supposed to be part of the Metro Regional Connector subway opening but weren't? Metro's Alameda Esplanade - a project that wasn't canceled but just scaled back and delayed - is now half-open. It is still under construction, and expected to be finished this month.

In Metro's 2014 federal grant, the Alameda Esplanade was to be a ~1500-foot long bike/walk facility along Alameda Street from First Street (Little Tokyo Station) to Commercial Street (just south of the 101 Freeway, a block below Union Station). Metro scaled the project back to ~500 feet between First and Temple Streets. (This esplanade was due to connect to a similar one in front of Union Station, but Metro scaled that project back, then canceled a state grant, effectively postponing it indefinitely.)

Rendering of the planned esplanade along the east side of Alameda Street - via Metro
Current state of Alameda Esplanade not yet looking like its profile picture (author's daughter included in photo)

Metro recently opened the walk portion of the esplanade facility between First and Temple. Rain garden tree planters appear mostly competed. The bike path and two lines of trees should follow soon.

Alameda Esplanade rain garden tree planters under construction
Alameda Esplanade construction, view looking south from Temple Street

