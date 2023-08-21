Bike Walk Paths
Eyes on the Construction: Alameda Esplanade Partially Open
This month, Metro anticipates finishing construction on the 500-foot long tree-lined bike/walk facility connecting to the new Little Tokyo subway station
This Week In Livable Streets
C (Green Line) Line partial closure, South El Monte complete street meeting, Metro North County 5 Freeway widening, Little Tokyo performance, and more
How Future Metro Freeway Expansion could Mitigate Increased Driving – Part 2
VMT mitigation is likely to be a litmus test for Metro's commitment to climate action. Will the mitigation skeptics water the program down to opaque meaninglessness? Or will Metro pivot toward sustainability and equity?