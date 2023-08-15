Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:49 AM PDT on August 15, 2023

Metro Rail-to-Rail walk/bike path construction – via Metro Instagram

  • LAT Editorial: End Minor Law Enforcement Traffic Stops
  • Metro Rethinking Potential LB Homeless Services Hub (LB Post)
  • Latest On South L.A. Rail-To-Rail Path Construction (Metro, @numble)
  • Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Service Changes In Effect (SM Next)
  • Santa Monica Celebrates First of Three 2023 Open Main Street Weekends (SMDP)
  • Can Record Ridership For Concerts Save Metro? (Daily News)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist In North County's Quartz Hill Area (KTLA)
    • One Person Killed In Santa Ana Car Crash (KTLA)
    • South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Person on Pocket Bike (KTLA)
    • Santa Clarita Crash Sends Two To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Motorcyclst Injured In Valencia Truck Crash (SC Signal)
  • Mike Bonin What's Next L.A. Podcast Talks About City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto
  • July Was Earth's Hottest Month On Record (LAT)
    • CA Needs To Do More To Fight Global Warming (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Jefferson Beautiful, CicLAvia, Measure ULA, Culver City, Venice Blvd, and more

August 15, 2023
bus lanes

Eyes on the Street: New La Brea Bus Lanes are Open

The initially announced ~5.9 miles of bus lane were whittled down to just ~2.5 miles installed in the current project. City Councilmember Heather Hutt continues to block implementation below Olympic Boulevard.

August 14, 2023
LAPD

LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner

Sometimes recycling isn't good for the environment.

August 12, 2023
See all posts