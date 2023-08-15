Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
This Week In Livable Streets
Jefferson Beautiful, CicLAvia, Measure ULA, Culver City, Venice Blvd, and more
Eyes on the Street: New La Brea Bus Lanes are Open
The initially announced ~5.9 miles of bus lane were whittled down to just ~2.5 miles installed in the current project. City Councilmember Heather Hutt continues to block implementation below Olympic Boulevard.
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit
Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go
Save now →
LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner
Sometimes recycling isn't good for the environment.