Today’s Headlines

New Curb-Protected Bike Lanes In Santa Monica (Urbanize)

To Curb Widespread Abuse, DMV Changing Disability Placard System (KTLA, LAT)

L.A. County Legalizes/Decriminalizes Sidewalk Bicycling (KTLA)

More On Metro Fare Capping (LAist, The Source)

Metro’s Past And Present Support Of LGBTQ+ Pride (The Source)

Redditor Complains About Packed Expo Line Waiting At Dinky Halldale Avenue Signal

Carnage: DUI Driver Crashes Into, Severely Injures Person At Santa Monica Bus Stop (SMDP)

…Driver Crashes Into Sidewalk Encampment Injuring Person (KTLA)

Streetsblog is shifting to a new back-end platform this week – you’ll notice some formatting changes very soon, while we continue to offer the same great livability content you expect from us!

