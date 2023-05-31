Today’s Headlines
- Metro A Line Planned Repair Closure Detour Strands Hundreds Of Riders Packed On Platform (Facebook)
…Metro Responds, Adding Temporary Bus Bridge (Metro Twitter)
…emergency repairs unavoidable, but wasn’t “New Blue” supposed to make A Line really reliable?
- NYT Interviews The Entitled Cyclist
- Congestion Pricing Works (LAT)
…KTLA Questions, Raspberries “Fees On Freeways”
- County Running Antelope Valley To Santa Monica Summer Beach Bus (AV Times)
- WeHoVille Letter Writer Angry He Wasn’t Consulted For 2 New Parking Meters
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Studio City Restaurant (Rafu Shimpo)
- Caltrans Resurfacing Rosemead Blvd (SGV Tribune)
- Pico Rivera Transit Wins Excellence In Marketing Award (Los Cerritos News)
- City Still Moving Forward With Crappy Single-Sidewalk Glendale-Hyperion Bridge (Eastsider)
- 8-Story 251-Unit Mixed Use Greenlit In Ktown (Urbanize)
- How To End Segregation’s Harms (Capital & Main)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA