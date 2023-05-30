Today’s Headlines

  • Newly Curb-Protected Bike Lanes On Santa Monica’s Ocean Blvd (Biking in L.A.)
  • Caltrans Seeks Input On Port Vincent Thomas Bridge Re-Do (LAist)
  • Sheriff Deputy Accused Of Being In Executioners Gang Reveals Tattoo, Names Names (LAT)
  • Metro Congestion Pricing Study Due This Summer (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught In Pomona Crash That Killed Two People (SGV Trib)
    …Victim Dies In Hospital Two Days After Echo Park Crash (Eastsider)
    …PD Searching For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist In Northridge (LAT, Daily News)
    …Driver In Fatal Tarzana Hit-and-Run Surrenders (Daily News)
    …One Person Killed In Single Vehicle Crash In Rowland Heights (2UrbanGirls)
    …Police Arrest Injured Suspect In Pomona Hit-and-Run (LAT)
  • 9-Story Little Tokyo Mixed Use Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
  • Metro ExpressLanes Max Toll Increases From $2.30 to $2.40/mile
  • Long Beach Aquabus Ferry Resumes Service (LB Post)
  • Metrolink/Amtrak Resume Service Through San Clemente (LAT)

