This Week In Livable Streets

L.A. City Transportation Committee screens Biking While Black, Metro public safety, SCAG Connect SoCal survey deadline, and more:

  • Thursday 6/1 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet starting at 6 p.m. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Saturday 6/3 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will hold a special meeting, featuring a screening of the documentary film Biking While Black, plus several other agenda items. The meeting will take place starting at 10 a.m. at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex gymnasium, at 5001 Obama Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Due Sunday 6/4 – The six-county Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) is seeking public participation in its Connect SoCal plan for the region’s mobility, housing, economy, and the environment. Interested stakeholders can also give input by taking SCAG’s online survey before Sunday 6/4.
  • Starting next week Monday 6/5 – Metro will host a series of community meetings on the project soon to formerly be known as the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor. Metro is in the process of coming up with a different name. Metro approved an initial build alternative that would start with just the southern 15 miles of the line – from the A Line Slauson Station to Artesia (with the full connection into Union Station to follow later). Now Metro is studying how that first section would proceed, including environmental clearance (EIS/EIR), first/last mile planning, and more. The public is invited to get updates and give input at these four June meetings:
    Monday 6/5 – from 6-8 p.m. at Progress Park at 15500 Downey Avenue in Paramount
    Monday 6/12 – from 6-8 p.m. at the Bell Community Center at 6250 Pine Avenue in the city of Bell
    Wednesday 6/14 – from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
    Thursday 6/15 – from 6-8 p.m. at the Albert O. Little Community Center at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue in Artesia
    Details at Metro meeting flier or WSAB project page.
  • Just 17 days away! – Metro announced that its downtown Los Angeles Regional Connector subway project will open on Friday 6/16.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars?

