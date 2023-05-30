This Week In Livable Streets

RSVP HERE: http://saferoutescalifornia.wordpress.com/2012/08/22/sept-socal-networks-inperson-meeting/ September is a face-to-face meeting with partners and the Safe Routes to School community to celebrate our collective milestones and strategize our next steps. The meeting will be on Wednesday, September 26th at the California Endowment from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Space is limited to 50 participants so please RSVP at the top of […]