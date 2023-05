Today’s Headlines

LAT Editorial: Metro Needs To Transition To Electric Buses

ACT-LA Alert Urges Metro Board To Budget For More Transit, Care-Based Responses

Hahn Calls For Metro Safety After Rider Assaulted On A Line (LAT)

Hundreds Of Unhoused Folks Sleep At Metro Stations (KTLA)

Pasadena E-Bike Rebates Coming Soon (Pasadena Now)

How Regional Connector Will Benefit LB (LongBeachIze)

Metro Studying Potential Pico Rivera Metrolink Station (Los Cerritos News)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Jogger In Tarzana (KTLA, Daily News)

…Hesperia DUI Driver Kills Woman (KTLA)

…Driver Crashes Into Lake Forest Home, Then Threatens Neighbors (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA