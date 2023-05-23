Today’s Headlines
- Metro Will Open Regional Connector DTLA Subway On June 16 (The Source, Urbanize, LAist, LAT, KTLA)
- LB Looks To Ease Parking Requirements To Help Businesses (LB Business Journal)
- Slate and Eastsider Try To Make Sense Of La Sombrita
- Long Beach Opens Bixby Bridge Bikeway (Urbanize, Port of LB)
- Some Residents Don’t Like New 17th Street Curb-Protected Bike Lanes (SMDP)
- Women Say They Don’t Feel Safe On Metro Trains (KTLA)
- Hahn Calls For Investigation Of Assault On Metro A Line (LB Post, KTLA)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman In Monterey Park (SGV Tribune)
…Llano Car Crash Kills One Person, Injures Four (AV Times)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Studio City Restaurant (KTLA)
- 144-Unit Mixed-Use Under Construction Near DT Inglewood K Line Station (Urbanize)
- Public Transit Agencies Pleading For State Funding (LAist)
- Caltrans Freeway Widening Unearthing Native Burials By Cartago CA (LAT)
