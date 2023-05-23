Beach Streets Downtown 2023 – Open Thread

Skaters at Long Beach's Beach Streets - photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Skaters at Long Beach's Beach Streets - photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Last Saturday, Long Beach hosted another iteration of its popular Beach Streets open streets festival. Beach Streets Downtown opened more than five miles of city streets – primarily Broadway and Pine Avenue.

The event drew tens of thousands of people who biked/skated/ambled/ran/scootered in car-free streets. Car-free travel to the event was fairly easy via the Metro A Line train. Metro was an event sponsor, providing funding via the agency’s Open Streets Grant Program.

Beach Streets was chock full full of activities: live music, drag performers, Long Beach Proud! Fest, kids zone, skating zone, outdoor dining, flea markets, drag queen story hours, art, a new walk/bike path opening, and lots more. Streetsblog didn’t have enough time there to experience it all. Find plenty more photos and great commentary at LongBeachIze and lots of great photos and more commentary at the Long Beach Post.

Rainbow LGBT+ pride crosswalks at Beach Streets
Downtown Long Beach’s Pine Avenue at last weekend’s Beach Streets

Beach Streets along Broadway: there’s suddenly lots of life outside Broadway’s protected bike lane

Beach Streets Downtown featured a spur along Long Beach’s 4th Street Retro Row, which resembled an outdoor flea market

Readers – how was your experience at Beach Streets last Saturday?

