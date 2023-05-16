Today’s Headlines
- Pasadena Wants To Rein In Pretextual Police Stops (Pasadena Now)
- Will CA Speed Camera Bill Pass This Year? (LAT)
- CA Bill Would Hold Oil Companies Liable For Urban Drilling Harms (Capital & Main)
- Sentinel Praises Metro CEO Wiggins For Ambassador Program
- LB Could Put New Limits On Street Vending Locations (LB Post)
- Take the City of West Hollywood E-Scooter Survey
…Anti-Scooter WeHo Councilmember Calls E-Scooter Survey “Bogus” (WeHoVille)
- Overnight Closures Planned To Restore 5 Freeway Damage Near Castaic (LAT, SC Signal, KTLA)
- High Used Car Prices Nationwide (Daily News)
- 40 Percent Of Western Wildfires Are From Carbon Emissions (LAT)
