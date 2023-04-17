CicLAvia Pico Union Meets Mid-City – Open Thread

Yesterday, CicLAvia touched down on a four-mile route through Pico-Union and Mid-City. The route, similar to a 2019 event, removed cars from parts of Venice Boulevard, 7th Avenue, and Washington Boulevard.

Tens of thousands of Angelenos took to the streets, moving by bike, on foot, scooter, skates, etc. As usual, people of all ages enjoyed themselves in the car-free streets – crowding hubs, eating together, exploring neighborhoods, and more.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia open streets event?

The next Southern California open streets event will be this Sunday, April 23, when 626 Golden Streets will open streets through San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, and Claremont. The next CicLAvia event will be Sunday, May 21 – the first CicLAmini, on a 1-mile-long route through Watts.