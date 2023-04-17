CicLAvia Pico Union Meets Mid-City – Open Thread

CicLAvia on 7th Avenue
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, CicLAvia touched down on a four-mile route through Pico-Union and Mid-City. The route, similar to a 2019 event, removed cars from parts of Venice Boulevard, 7th Avenue, and Washington Boulevard.

Tens of thousands of Angelenos took to the streets, moving by bike, on foot, scooter, skates, etc. As usual, people of all ages enjoyed themselves in the car-free streets – crowding hubs, eating together, exploring neighborhoods, and more.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia open streets event?

Participants engaged in Double Dutch jump-roping at the Arlington Heights hub
Runners at CicLAvia
Runners taking advantage of an even surface to safely stretch their legs on
Riding in style on a fat-tired stretch cruiser
Young CicLAvia rider on a tricycle
Two generations, three sets of wheels
Enjoying Venice Boulevard

The next Southern California open streets event will be this Sunday, April 23, when 626 Golden Streets will open streets through San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, and Claremont. The next CicLAvia event will be Sunday, May 21 – the first CicLAmini, on a 1-mile-long route through Watts.

