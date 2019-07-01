CicLAvia Mid-City Meets Pico Union – Open Thread

CicLAvia Mid-City Meets Pico Union - photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Yesterday CicLAvia premiered a new open streets route through Pico Union and Mid-City. The car-free 4-mile route was mostly along Washington and Venice Boulevards – and included the L.A. City communities of Angelus Vista, Arlington Heights, and Harvard Heights.

Even with hot sunny weather and no easy connection to Metro rail transit, tens of thousands of Angelenos made their way to the event.

Most participants traveled by bicycle (including plenty of Metro Bike Share and Jump rental bikes), but there were also plenty of folks walking, running, skating, and scootering. More than earlier events, Streetblog L.A. observed many people enjoying electric-power skateboards.

Riders of all ages took to car-free CicLAvia open streets yesterday
Activity hubs were crowded with CicLAvia participants
L.A. City Department of Transportation demonstrated new "wave" materials for creating protected bike lanes
Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia?

Plenty of parents and kids took to CicLAvia's open streets yesterday
