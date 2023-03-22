Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Safer Trains And Buses Doesn’t Necessarily Mean More Police
- Why CA Didn’t Fund Two Metro Rail Projects (Daily News)
- LB Seeks Over $1B From Feds For Projects, Including 710 Bridge (LB Post)
- County Supervisors Reject Renter Protections (LAist)
- To Beat L.A. Traffic, Buses Need Priority (Nimesh in L.A. YouTube)
- Another Year, Another LAPD Budget Increase (KNOCK-LA)
- WeHo Plans $1 Fare MicroTransit Service (WeHoVille)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Person Walking On Freeway In Castaic (SC Signal)
..Motorcyclist Killed In Solo Crash In Long Beach (LB Post)
…Person Transported To Hospital From 134 Freeway Crash In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
…Person Transported To Hospital From Canyon Country Solo Crash (SC Signal)
…Actor Recovering From Malibu Car Crash (KTLA)
- 92-Unit Senior Housing Under Construction In Florence Firestone (Urbanize)
- WeHoVille Criticizes Supervisor Horvath For Supporting Transit Policing Alternatives
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA