Today’s Headlines
- Study: L.A. Residents Who Drive Less Are Exposed To More Air Pollution (LAT)
- Caltrans To Metro: Not Prioritizing Freeway Widening Due To Equity And Climate Goals (SBLA Twitter)
- Wrigley Neighborhood Pushes Back Against Metro Homeless Services Hub Proposal (LB Post)
- Council Progressives Want Sanctuary City With Strengthened Immigrant Protections (LAT, Eastsider, LAist)
- More On Metro Transit Ambassadors (LAist)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed San Pedro Cyclist Caught On Camera (KTLA)
…Driver Crashes Into Strip Mall Building In Valley Village (Reddit)
- Council Delays Vote On Robo-Dogs (LAT, LAist)
- Hermosa Beach Ups Parking Meter Rates, Curbs Resident Parking Permits (Daily Breeze)
