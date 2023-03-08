Today’s Headlines

Study: L.A. Residents Who Drive Less Are Exposed To More Air Pollution (LAT)

Caltrans To Metro: Not Prioritizing Freeway Widening Due To Equity And Climate Goals (SBLA Twitter)

Wrigley Neighborhood Pushes Back Against Metro Homeless Services Hub Proposal (LB Post)

Council Progressives Want Sanctuary City With Strengthened Immigrant Protections (LAT, Eastsider, LAist)

More On Metro Transit Ambassadors (LAist)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed San Pedro Cyclist Caught On Camera (KTLA)

…Driver Crashes Into Strip Mall Building In Valley Village (Reddit)

Council Delays Vote On Robo-Dogs (LAT, LAist)

Hermosa Beach Ups Parking Meter Rates, Curbs Resident Parking Permits (Daily Breeze)

