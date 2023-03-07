Today’s Headlines
- More On Metro Launching New Transit Ambassadors (Daily News, ABC7, The Source)
- Council Appoints Remainder Of 710 Stub Re-Do Task Force (Pasadena Now)
- City Plans For Angeleno Heights Traffic Calming Against Fast Furious Copycats (Eastsider)
- Four Suspects Sought For Hate Crime At Wilshire/Western Metro Station (Daily News)
- Long Beach Will Send Civilians To Some Mental Health-Related Police Calls (LB Post)
- Daily Bruin Opinion Supports Referendum For Unlimited Undergrad Access To Transit
- City Council To Vote On LAPD Robo-Dog (LAT)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills San Pedro Cyclist (Daily Breeze)
…Driver Hits, Kills Person On Kick Scooter In Palmdale (AV Times)
…Saugus Three-Car Crash Sends One To Hospital (SC Signal)
- City Council Approves $7M For South L.A. Mixed-Use With Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- 124-Apartment Mixed-Use Under Construction Near Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. Gas Prices Nearing $5 Per Gallon (KTLA)
