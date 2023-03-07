This Week In Livable Streets
East Side Riders and People for Mobility Justice rides, T-Committee, Public Works Committee, Neighborhood Councils 101, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 3/7 – Tonight, Streets for All will host Neighborhood Councils 101, an information session for folks potentially interested in running for your local L.A. City neighborhood council. The virtual session will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Details at SFA event page.
- Wednesday 3/8 – Tomorrow, two city council committees meet to discuss and vote on a couple of key mobility and livability motions. The Transportation Committee will meet at 2 p.m. and will consider a motion regarding traffic-calming speed tables and another about safety improvements at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Woodman Avenue. The 3:30 p.m. Public Works Committee meeting will consider a motion regarding preserving street trees during sidewalk repairs. Details at Streets for All alert, T-Committee agenda, and PW Committee agenda.
- Saturday 3/11 – For the past few months, People for Mobility Justice (PMJ) has been working with a research team at UCLA to develop a bicycling commuter app to make bike-pooling around L.A. easier. Help PMJ and CiBiC develop the app further by joining them for a recruitment ride at Vermont Square Park in South L.A. at 9 a.m. See the flyer at PMJ Instagram. For more questions or to RSVP email: Austin@mobilityjustice.org.
- Saturday 3/11 – Our “sister site” in Santa Monica, Santa Monica Next, is hosting a small party to celebrate its relaunch from 3-6 p.m. Donations are welcome, but not required, and we’d love to see you there. For more details, or to make a reservation, click here.
- Sunday 3/12 – Join the East Side Riders this and every Sunday for one of their family-friendly Community Sunday Bike Rides. Meet up at 10 a.m. the East Side Riders’ Bike and Skate Shop at the corner of Central and 120th for a Community Bike ride. See the club’s Instagram for more.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org