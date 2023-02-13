This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board committee meetings, Metro C Line to Torrance, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 2/15 – Metro will host hearings on the planned C Line Extension to Torrance, for which Metro recently released its draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The first meeting will be Wednesday 2/15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Wednesday and Thursday 2/15-16 – Metro board committees will meet and discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Next weekend Sunday 2/26: CicLAvia returns to the West San Fernando Valley
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org