Krekorian and Other Leaders Break Ground on Chandler Bikeway Mini-Parks Project

Last week, L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian and other city and neighborhood leaders broke ground on a project adding two new mini-parks along the existing Chandler walk/bike path in North Hollywood. In addition to mini-parks, the project adds new trees and lighting, and improves two path access points.

At the groundbreaking, Council President Krekorian was joined by StreetsLA General Manager Keith Mozee, Board of Public Works President Aura Garcia, and North Hollywood Neighborhood Council President Maria Sosyan. In a press statement, Krekorian praised the project as part of “making an incredible series of improvements in North Hollywood, in both transportation and recreation” with the Chandler bikeway “a place where those two things really come together.”

The two new mini-park areas are located along the Chandler path, at Satsuma and Cartwright Avenues. They are both between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, just a short walk or ride east of the North Hollywood Metro Station.

The overall budget for both mini-park access points totals $1.2 million. These Chandler bikeway improvements are not monumental, but represent a worthwhile needed step, especially towards walkability and wheelchair access. This L.A. City portion of the popular Chandler path has long been open to the adjacent streets immediately south, but that access meant going down a small unpaved slope, and through a narrow gate. It has been accessible for people on foot and bike, though impossible for most wheelchair users, and somewhat difficult even for a parent with a child in tow in a stroller or a bike trailer.

According to the Krekorian press release the project includes new exercise equipment, enhanced accessibility, fencing, signage, trees, lighting, and rainwater drainage features that keep the path dry while conserving water.

Department of Public Works spokesperson Paul Gomez stated that construction is anticipated to finish in summer/fall 2023. Gomez also noted that the Chandler bikeway will remain open to the public during construction, though areas adjacent to the bikeway at Cartwright and Satsuma will be fenced off, so path public access points at the two cul-de-sacs will be temporarily closed.