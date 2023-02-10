Today’s Headlines
- Exide Lead Contamination Still Around (LAT)
…Check the Clean-Up Status Of Your Site (LAT)
- City Adds Crosswalks Where DIY Installed Them In East Hollywood (LAist)
…How the L.A. Crosswalk Collective Works To Make L.A. Safer (LAist)
- Family Says Driver Who Stabbed Cyclist To Death Had Mental Health Crisis (LAT)
- Suspect Arrested In Shooting/Carjacking At Boyle Hts L Line Station (Eastsider)
- Settlement Reveals One or More Drivers Crash Cars Into 7-11s On Average Day (Daily Breeze)
