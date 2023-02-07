Today’s Headlines

Hacienda Heights community meeting to focus on controversial Quemetco settlement (SGV Tribune)

“We basically sleep with the roaches.” Tenants at Chesapeake Apts in South L.A. sue (LAT)

The LAT’s Ed Board raises the alarm about the oil industry’s campaign to roll back the ban on neighborhood drilling

Colorado River crisis is so bad, lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes (LAT)

Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio (AP)

A new study in Nature finds 15 million at risk for glacial floods (AP)

CNBC takes a look at induced demand and settles on congestion pricing (CNBC)

Broadway-Manchester Complete Streets project still kicking in South L.A. (UrbanizeLA)

Bighorn conservationists weigh in on high-speed rail and a solar panel project (LAT)

L.A. street vendors fight to retain foothold in no-go zones on Hollywood Blvd (LAist)

Check Elizabeth Chou’s twitter thread for some of the highlights of the Governance Cmte’s discussion of ethics reform and redistricting (here)

