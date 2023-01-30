This Week In Livable Streets
Wilmington celebration and ride, Council District 6 candidates debate, United to House L.A., and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Thursday 2/2 – Streets For All will host an L.A. City Council District 6 Candidates Mobility Debate starting at 5 p.m. Candidates vying for the San Fernando Valley seat vacated by former Council President Nury Martinez – Marisa Alcaraz, Isaac Kim, Imelda Padilla, Marco Santana, Antoinette Scully, and Douglas Sierra – will discuss their visions for L.A. transportation. Learn where the candidates stand on issues like bus lanes, active transportation, public space, and more. Details at SFA event page.
- Fridays 2/3 and 2/10 – The L.A. Housing Services Authority (LAHSA) and the Southern California Association of Nonprofit Housing (SCANPH) will host two in-person public input sessions on the implementation of Measure ULA – United to House L.A.
– Session 1 focuses on Affordable Housing Programs – Friday 2/3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Session 2: Homelessness Prevention and Tenant Protections Programs – Friday 2/10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both sessions will take place at Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Drive in Los Feliz. For more details and to RSVP go to Eventbrite registration page.
- Saturday 2/4 – The L.A. City Transportation Department and People for Mobility Justice will host a free Wilmington Safe Streets Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilmington Waterfront Park on West C Street. LADOT Angelenos to celebrate the newly installed safety improvements along Anaheim Street. The event includes a slow-paced, family-friendly bike ride to experience the new street design and learn about more safety improvements coming to Wilmington. The event is open to all, and you do not need to ride to participate. Bring bike, helmet, and water. A limited supply of bikes will be available to borrow. For event details and to RSVP, go to LADOT form. For background on Anaheim Street upgrades, see earlier SBLA coverage.
