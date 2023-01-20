Today’s Headlines
- Jury Finds LBPD Negligence Caused Death Of Cesar Rodriguez Crushed By Metro Train (LB Post)
- Rapper Feezy Lebron Files $10M Against L.A. Sheriff Department (LAT)
…SBLA broke story of LASD confrontation with Lebron
- LAPD Union Pushes Back On Criticism From Their Own Chief In Case Of Killing (LAist)
- L.A. To Vote On Renter Protections Today (LAT, Capital & Main)
- Die-In Tomorrow At L.A. City Hall (Biking in L.A.)
…Why Won’t L.A. Make Streets Safer? (LAT)
…Examples Of Some L.A. Street Safety Improvements (LAT)
- Former Councilmember Huizar To Plead Guilty In Corruption Case (LAT, Daily News, KTLA)
- Carnage: Truck Strikes, Kills Person In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
…Driver Killed In Solo Crash On 71 Freeway In Pomona (2UrbanGirls)
- Capturing Rainwater Can Make Improve Parks (LAist)
- Council Approves Funds For Supportive Housing In Little Tokyo And Van Nuys (Urbanize)
