Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Completed Purple Line Extension Section 2 Tunnels Under BHHS (@metrolosangeles Twitter)
  • LAPD Tased Keenan Anderson 6 Times In 42 Seconds (LAT)
  • L.A. City Council Calls For Unarmed Mental Health Response (LAist)
  • Committee Sends Renter Protections To Full Council (Daily News)
  • Metro Hosting Sepulveda Transit Community Meetings Starting Saturday (The Source)
    …UCLA Undergraduate Students Association Council Supports Heavy Rail (@AndrewDLewis Twitter)
  • West Hollywood Considers Protected/Extended Santa Monica Blvd Bike Lanes (Beverly Press)
  • New Bruce’s Beach Plaque Set To Be Installed (Daily Breeze)
  • Former Councilmember Martinez Still Steering Sepulveda Basin Plans (KNOCK-LA)
  • LB Seeks Input On Expanded Street Vending (LB Post)
  • LB Limits Neighbors From Blocking Parklets (LB Post)
  • Metro North County I-5 Widening Closes To Replace Signage (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills Two Cyclists In Rancho Cucamonga (KTLA)
    …Two-Car Crash Newhall Sends One Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • Rick Cole’s Recommendations For Pasadena: 710 Stub, Streetcar, and More (Pasadena Now)
  • CA Duplex Law Resulted In Little New Housing, But Mostly Helped In L.A. (LAT)

