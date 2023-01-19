Today’s Headlines
- Metro Completed Purple Line Extension Section 2 Tunnels Under BHHS (@metrolosangeles Twitter)
- LAPD Tased Keenan Anderson 6 Times In 42 Seconds (LAT)
- L.A. City Council Calls For Unarmed Mental Health Response (LAist)
- Committee Sends Renter Protections To Full Council (Daily News)
- Metro Hosting Sepulveda Transit Community Meetings Starting Saturday (The Source)
…UCLA Undergraduate Students Association Council Supports Heavy Rail (@AndrewDLewis Twitter)
- West Hollywood Considers Protected/Extended Santa Monica Blvd Bike Lanes (Beverly Press)
- New Bruce’s Beach Plaque Set To Be Installed (Daily Breeze)
- Former Councilmember Martinez Still Steering Sepulveda Basin Plans (KNOCK-LA)
- LB Seeks Input On Expanded Street Vending (LB Post)
- LB Limits Neighbors From Blocking Parklets (LB Post)
- Metro North County I-5 Widening Closes To Replace Signage (SC Signal)
- Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills Two Cyclists In Rancho Cucamonga (KTLA)
…Two-Car Crash Newhall Sends One Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Rick Cole’s Recommendations For Pasadena: 710 Stub, Streetcar, and More (Pasadena Now)
- CA Duplex Law Resulted In Little New Housing, But Mostly Helped In L.A. (LAT)
