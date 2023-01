Today’s Headlines

LAT Editorial: We’re Careening Toward Climate Disaster

…Metro: Look At These Cute Polar Bears While We Widen Freeways (SBLA)

…Metro: Look At These Cute Polar Bears While We Widen Freeways (SBLA) L.A. City Council Considers Renter Protections (LAist)

LAPD Killing Keenan Anderson Sparks Push To Take PD Out Of Traffic Stops (LAT, LAist, Daily News, KTLA)

Apply To Serve On Pasadena’s 710 Freeway Stub Working Group (Pasadena Now)

L.A. County Studying How To Make Altadena Streets Safe (SGV Tribune)

Vets Claim Metro Anti-Vet In VA Station Artist Selection (LAT)

El Segundo Downtown Plan Could Include Housing, Walk Street (Urbanize)

Pasadena Hosting Meeting For Input On Sierra Madre Blvd Rainwater Capture (Pasadena Now)

Reopening Of Amtrak San Clemente Tracks Delayed Until Late March (LAT)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Santa Ana (2UrbanGirls)

3 Alternatives For Natural River Park At Taylor Yard (Urbanize)

After Medical Incident, Bicyclist Dies On Sidewalk In Reseda (2UrbanGirls)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA