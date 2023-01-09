This Week In Livable Streets
Dodgers gondola, I-5 JPA, Frederick Holder protest, Police Commission, Metro 710 task force, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 1/9 – Today, Metro will virtually convene its 710 Freeway Corridor Task Force tonight from 5-7 p.m. Register via Zoom.
- Tuesday 1/10 – During the Chief’s report – a regular feature of Police Commission meetings – LAPD Chief Michel Moore is expected to discuss the deaths of Takar Smith and Oscar León – two men shot and killed while experiencing mental health crises – and the in-custody death of Keenan Anderson. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Find the agenda and details for how to listen in or comment here.
- Tuesday 1/10 – The family of Frederick Holder, the unarmed Black man who was shot 11 times by sheriff’s deputies in Norwalk in June of 2021, is holding a protest decrying DA George Gascón’s decision not to charge the deputies. The protest will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Hall of Justice at 211 W. Temple Street in downtown L.A.
- Wednesday 1/11 – The I-5 Consortium Cities Joint Powers Authority (I5JPA) administrative entity will meet virtually starting at 3:30 p.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 1/12 – Metro and L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit (LAART) will hold an in-person public hearing on the proposed Dodgers Stadium gondola project. Learn more about the proposal and give public comment on its under-review Draft Environmental Impact Report. The hearing will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Cathedral High School at 1253 Bishops Road in Chinatown. Details at Metro meeting page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org