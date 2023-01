Today’s Headlines

EPA Planning Stricter Regulations On Particulate Matter Air Pollution (LAT)

City Council To Discuss 710 Freeway Stub Work Group (Pasadena Now)

E-Bike Rentals Return To Santa Monica (SMDP)

Metro Resumes Subway Construction In Beverly Hills, After Holiday Moratorium (Beverly Press)

Michael Schneider Opinion: L.A. Should Eliminate Harmful Parking Requirements (LAT)

CA Colleges Trying Free Transit (LAist)

Lack Of Affordable Housing Exacerbates Homelessness (KCRW)

Metro To Host Budget Theater Session January 17 (The Source)

LAT Opinion Hopes ULA Mansion Tax Prevails In Court

SBLA Editor Joe Linton Talks 2022 With KPFK Bike Talk

