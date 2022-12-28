Today’s Headlines

Bighorn Sheep Could Block Caltrans Reopening Closed SG Mtns Highway 39 (SGV Tribune)

LB Transit Offering Free Rides, Extended Hours On New Year’s Eve (LB Post)

Carnage: One Person Killed In Truck Crash In Vernon (KTLA)

…L.A. City Offers $50K Reward In Deadly Street Racing Crash (LAT)

…Driver Overturns Car, Flips Into Tujunga Wash In Sun Valley (KTLA)

Waymo Testing Robo-Taxis In L.A. (Beverly Press)

Opinion Writer Regrets Buying Tesla To Help the Environment (LAT)

LACMA Structure Now Spans Wilshire (Beverly Press)

Efforts To Combat Climate Change Need To Serve Folks With Disabilities (LAT)

