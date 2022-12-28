Today’s Headlines

  • Bighorn Sheep Could Block Caltrans Reopening Closed SG Mtns Highway 39 (SGV Tribune)
  • LB Transit Offering Free Rides, Extended Hours On New Year’s Eve (LB Post)
  • Carnage: One Person Killed In Truck Crash In Vernon (KTLA)
    …L.A. City Offers $50K Reward In Deadly Street Racing Crash (LAT)
    …Driver Overturns Car, Flips Into Tujunga Wash In Sun Valley (KTLA)
  • 364 Apartment Mixed-Use Nearly Done Near Wilshire/Western (Urbanize)
  • Waymo Testing Robo-Taxis In L.A. (Beverly Press)
  • Opinion Writer Regrets Buying Tesla To Help the Environment (LAT)
  • LACMA Structure Now Spans Wilshire (Beverly Press)
  • Efforts To Combat Climate Change Need To Serve Folks With Disabilities (LAT)

