Today’s Headlines
- Bighorn Sheep Could Block Caltrans Reopening Closed SG Mtns Highway 39 (SGV Tribune)
- LB Transit Offering Free Rides, Extended Hours On New Year’s Eve (LB Post)
- Carnage: One Person Killed In Truck Crash In Vernon (KTLA)
…L.A. City Offers $50K Reward In Deadly Street Racing Crash (LAT)
…Driver Overturns Car, Flips Into Tujunga Wash In Sun Valley (KTLA)
- 364 Apartment Mixed-Use Nearly Done Near Wilshire/Western (Urbanize)
- Waymo Testing Robo-Taxis In L.A. (Beverly Press)
- Opinion Writer Regrets Buying Tesla To Help the Environment (LAT)
- LACMA Structure Now Spans Wilshire (Beverly Press)
- Efforts To Combat Climate Change Need To Serve Folks With Disabilities (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA